Ndume condemns renewed attacks by Boko Haram, urges security agencies to redouble efforts

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Chairman Senate Committee on Army, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume has strongly condemned renewed attacks by Boko Haram in some parts of Borno and Yobe state which claimed many lives with properties worth billions of naira destroyed after displacing thousands of innocent civilians.

The Senator stated this Thursday in an interview with our Correspondent in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Ndume who represented Southern Borno at the Green Chamber specifically urged security agencies to intensify efforts towards restoration of peace in the region.

He said, the renewed attacks in Gur, Zira I & II, Egiri villages in Biu Local Government Area of the state in the last few days forced thousands of people displaced after destructions of their houses and properties, as well as the latest attack in Marte Local Government Area in Northern Borno and which is worrisome, as the people of Marte were recently relocated and resettled back by the present administration of Governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum.

He, therefore, called on the humanitarian agencies including National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) among others to immediately provide relief items to the victims of recent Boko Haram onslaught.

His words; “As Chairman Senate Committee on Army, I want to strongly condemn renewed attacks by Boko Haram in some parts of Borno and Yobe state which claimed many lives with properties worth billions of naira destroyed after displacing thousands of innocent civilians.

” Although our security agencies are doing well in the fight against Boko Haram and other criminalities, I urged them, particularly the Military to intensify efforts towards restoration of peace in the region.

“The renewed attacks in my constituency such as the one in Gur, Zira I & II, Egiri villages in Biu Local Government Area in the last few days forced thousands of people displaced after destructions of their houses and properties, as well as the latest attack in Marte Local Government Area in Northern Borno is worrisome, as the people of Marte were recently relocated and resettled back by the present administration of Governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum.

” I, therefore, called on the humanitarian agencies including National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) among others to immediately provide relief items to the victims of recent Boko Haram onslaught in the region,” Ndume said.

