Ndi Igbo Online Media platform debuts

Onuigbo.ng an online news platform dedicated to the development of Igbo land and its people at home and in the diaspora has been introduced to the internet media space. It is positioned as the authentic and authoritative news media for Ndi Igbo at home and across the globe.

According to the Publisher, Charles Odibo, it is dedicated to the development of Ndi Igbo and will address the professional, business, political elite, as well as the wider middle class of its mobile people who reside in every part of planet earth.

Mr. Odibo noted that “as a resourceful people deeply rooted in culture, family values and entrepreneurship, ONUIGBO shall become the meeting point of ideas for these and more ranging from fashion, lifestyle, arts, sports and technology, to not only uniquely tell our stories but also to propel the aspirations of the millennial in our commitment to build a more egalitarian nation.”

A Marketing Communications Practitioner with distinguished career in Journalism and Public Relations the Onuigbo Publisher believes that the Igbo race currently lacks a credible and nationally regarded news media organization that truly represents the wishes and aspirations of Ndi Igbo and projects Igbo land the way it truly is and wishes to be perceived.

Said he: “the absence of a strong platform and voice for our causes and who we are has largely led to the characterization of our people, our land, and aspirations, from the perspectives of those telling our story. So, when an “Invictus” or “Evans” is arrested for crime, he is an Igbo person BUT when a Kelechi Amadi is appointed a Justice Minister in Canada he is described as a Nigerian. Ndi Igbo are therefore in dire need of an authentic mouthpiece with clarity of purpose.”

He restated that the goal of Onuigbo is to mobilise all Igbo sons and daughters to believe and live the Igbo values of tenacity, grit, and enterprise and thereby fight for real development in an equitable Nigeria.

A former Marketing and Communications Divisional Head in three leading banks, Mr. Odibo promised that ONUIGBO will be “a credible news media for Ndi Igbo, committed to the realization of the Igbo cause in an egalitarian Nigeria; shall consistently canvass and ventilate the consensus of issues that affect and interest Ndi Igbo, and also endeavor to be a ground-up, community by community, network by network, media group that gives everyone a voice to be heard.”

He therefore committed that “as a public trust we shall be guided by the ethos of responsible journalism – truth, fairness, and balance, at all times.”

