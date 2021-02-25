Breaking News
NCDC reports 655 new COVID-19 infections, 11 deaths

Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, NCDC DG.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 655 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 153,842.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The centre also reported 11 COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total fatality in the country to 1,885.

Till date, the NCDC said 130,818 patients wre discharged after being treated.

The NCDC stated that the new infections were registered across 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to the centre, Lagos topped the list with 240 infections, followed by Ogun with 88, Rivers with 56 and FCT with 51 cases.

Others are Kaduna 43, Kano 25, Plateau 21, Taraba 19, Edo 17, Abia 15, Delta 13 and Nasarawa 11, Akwa Ibom 10, Kwara 10, Oyo 10, Kebbi nine, Borno five, Bayelsa and Gombe confirmed four cases each, Ekiti and Osun reported two cases each.

The centre also said that 1,489,103 people had been tested since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced on Feb. 27 2020.

The centre said that the pandemic has shown a sign of receding in the country as active cases continue to decline, from 21,363 on Tuesday to 21,279.

The NCDC said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre has been activated at Level III, to coordinate response activities nationwide.(NAN)

