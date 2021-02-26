National unity: Buhari have performed beyond expectations, says DG APC Support Groups

Kindly Share This Story:

The Director General of Conference of APC support group, Mr. Obidike Chukwuebuka has hailed President Buhari’s good works in infrastructural development and policy of lifting 100 million Nigerians from poverty.

Mr. Obidike made this statement through his special Assistant on media and publicity , Johnson okoye while meeting some other support groups and young Nigerians on Friday.

He said, “President Buhari has done excellently well and it behooves on all of us to rise to the occasion and give him the much needed support in the quest to take Nigeria to greater heights.

It takes only a good leader to understand the effectiveness of power delegation. That has been one of the great attributes of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. He appoints people and allows them to function in the capacity of their offices.”

He continued; “Let’s take a look at infrastructural development ongoing and various improvements in different sectors of the economy. It is of doubt if any group, except politically biased groups that we have all over today would genuinely find time to label the current administration is not working.

“There are massive progress going on the country like second Niger Bridge , N-power, Trade Moni , MarketMoni or school feeding programme, railway projects or the massive road infrastructure across the country or is it the fight against corruption, suddenly we are no more seeing fuel scarcity and attendant black marketing that was for a long time basic characteristic of Yuletide seasons in Nigeria.

“There were those days when it was common place for states to owe workers months of salaries, but it disappeared as soon as the president gave bailout and insisted workers must be paid. Those days when pensioners lined up on the streets of Abuja for weeks to remind the government they needed to be paid has disappeared.

“In agriculture, we see for the first time a policy that phased out completely importation of foreign rice. Today, we are self-sufficient in rice cultivation and processing and we are looking forward to commencing exportation of the product in the nearest future. The country saves $5m daily from the total ban on rice and wheat importation.

“From all indications, even the critics of the government in their sober period would acclaim that the president is doing well enough in the fulfilment of his core pledges to Nigerians.”



