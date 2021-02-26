National Award: Oyo REC tasks corps members on diligence, dedication

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

The Resident Electoral Commissioner(REC) in Oyo state, Mr Mutiu Agboke, has called on corps members to always be diligent and be dedicated to duty in the course of serving their fathers’ land.

Agboke made the call while receiving one of the 110 corps members, Miss Adetutu Seriki, that recently received national awards.

Seriki, a Computer Science graduate, served between 2018 and 2019 at the INEC state headquarters in Ibadan as her place of primary assignment.

Also read:

She embarked on quite a number of projects as part of her community development service, which earned her the national award.

The projects were the reconstruction of a collapsed fence of Ibadan Municipal Government (IMG) Primary School, Alakia Oje- Elewa in Ibadan.

Digging of a modern deep well in the IMG premises and provision of uniforms and sanders for pupils of the school.

According to the Oyo REC, winning the award is a sign of dedication, hard work and concentration.

He stressed that the award she (Seriki) had received was a manifestation of her diligence as a corps member, nothing that the award has made her become an ambassador.

Agboke charged all serving corps members in the state and the nation as a whole to be more diligent, dedicated and carry out all assignments giving to them all sense of responsibility.

He opined that academic performance without morality might not be enough to succeed in life, calling on youths to imbibe good moral virtues.

The REC further called on parents and guardians to give moral support to their children and wards for them to succeed in life.

On the collaboration between INEC and NYSC, Agboke stated: “Seriki, being a recipient of the national award from Oyo State, “has confirmed the existing synergy between INEC and NYSC.

“I know, as a fact that there is a Memorandum of Understanding; that is allowing this synergy to flourish year in year out, so, for allowing the synergy to continue, to the extent of allowing this corp member(Seriki) to come and serve in INEC; I thanks NYSC for the support given us.”

The INEC boss further stated that the award has indicated that women can not be pushed aside in the scheme of activities in Nigeria.

He asserted that for Seriki to have been able to receive the award as a woman,” is an indication that women in Nigeria in the scheme of things have come to take their rightful position.”

He cautioned Seriki to be mindful of her ways, saying all eyes are on her and that she should mind what she does, “mind the friends you start keeping.

“The award is an indication that you are a role model, you should be able to impact on others, in other words, if any female person is misbehaving you are an entity that can be pointed at to be copied or emulate.”

In her remarks, Seriki said her passion to contribute her quota to society prompted her to embark on the three projects that earned her to be the only selected corps member in Oyo state for the national award.

She disclosed that she had also been offered automatic employment to work in any of the Federal Government establishments in the country with the privilege to study up to PhD level in any tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

She advised Nigerian youths to thrive to assist in their own little ways the less privileged in the society.

Mr Samuel Afolabi, who represented NYSC at the occasion, described Seriki as a diligent youth who carried out her assignments with less supervision while in the orientation camp.

Afolabi appreciated INEC for honouring Seriki and called on other corps members to emulate the good deeds of Seriki.

Mrs Mistura Alaran – the Head of Computer Science department of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, (MAPOLY) where Seriki graduated, declared that the award brought elevation to MAPOLY.

Alaran, who described Seriki as an obedient, respectful and hard-working student during her days in the institution, appreciated her for proud the glory brought to the school.

She urged other students of the school to be committed to what would better their life in future.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: