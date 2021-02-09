NANTS distances members from NASU’s strike

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

The National Association of Non-Teaching Staff of Nigerian Universities (NANTS) has distanced its members in the Nigerian Universities from the ongoing strike embarked upon by The Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU).

The union urged the federal government to disregard any strike directive from NASU to University workers as NASU has been completely grounded in the Universities.

A statement issued by the National President of NANTS, Comrade Niyi Akinnibi said the University workers had pulled out of NASU because it is an amorphous union that consists of primary schools, secondary schools, WAEC, Library, Research Institutes, Colleges of Education and Polytechnics.

The union also appealed to the Federal Government not to subject its innocent members in the Nigerian Universities to NO WORK, NO PAY rule as the members are not ON any strike and as a Union, we have not issued any strike directive.

The statement added, “The attention of the National Leadership of the National Association of Non-Teaching Staff of Nigerian Universities (NANTS) has been drawn to the strike directive purportedly issued by the General Secretary of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions NASU, Mr. Peters Adeyemi whereby NASU members who are now full-fledged members of the National Association of Non-Teaching Staff of Nigerian Universities (NANTS) in all the Universities in Nigeria were directed to proceed on an indefinite strike with effect from 12.00 am of Friday, 5th February 2021.

“It is our concern that NASU that does not have members any longer in the Universities is issuing a directive to anonymous and NON-EXISTENT members. It should be noted that we have an enormity of challenges in the Universities at the moment and therefore NASU cannot speak for us.

“NASU is a failed and amorphous union whose interest is where to derive check-off dues.

“The University workers had pulled out of NASU because it is an amorphous union which consists of primary schools, secondary schools, WAEC, Library, Research Institutes, Colleges of Education and Polytechnics.

“We wish to inform the general public that National Association of Non-Teaching Staff of Nigerian Universities (NANTS) members in the Nigerian Universities are not on any strike and that the federal government should disregard any strike directive from NASU to University workers as NASU has been completely grounded in the Universities.

“We also, wish to appeal to the Federal Government not subject our innocent members in the Nigerian Universities to ‘NO WORK, NO PAY’ rule as our members are not on any strike and as a Union we have not issued any strike directive”.

“lt is pertinent to state that the General Secretary of NASU, Mr. Peters Adeyemi who is issuing strike directive to the University workers is not a staff in any Nigerian Universities and as such NO WORK, NO PAY rule does not affect him because he (Peters Adeyemi) and all his other officers are not staffed in any Nigerian Universities.

“Therefore, esteemed members of the National Association of Non-Teaching Staff of Nigerian Universities (NANTS) in Nigerian Universities across the Country are hereby appealed to, to remain calm by not allowing misdirection that could lead them to NO WORK, NO PAY rule at this period of critical economic challenges.

Vanguard News Nigeria

