My experience working with Teni –  DJ Cuppy

By Benjamin Njoku

Popular Disc Jockey and singer, Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy has shared her experience working with Teni, describing it as “flawless.”

Cuppy featured Teni in her party-themed song, ‘Litty Lit’ which she recently released into the market.

Sharing her experience while speaking with family-oriented TV channel, iVogue TV, Cuppy said Teni made the whole video experience such a fun thing.

“She worked in the studio, super vibrant, full of energy, ready to party. Actually, Teni really came through for me. Teni had been in a very stressful shoot that same day, but she came with the energy and she reassured me that we were going to make it, and that’s exactly what we did. Teni actually wasn’t feeling too well on that day so we had to push through. I was the one giving her the ginger. But I think it all came together and beautifully well,” she said.

On the idea behind the song, ‘Litty Lit’, Cuppy said; “I’m not married myself, but I definitely have always wanted to throw my own lavish oleku owambe party. And so when I thought about a song with Teni and it’s all about getting lit and having a good time, this video was spot on.”

According to her , as a DJ, she gets to experience the most amazing events including weddings and traditional gatherings, and she has always been inspired by the experience.

