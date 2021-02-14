My beef with MI sold us records — Vector confesses

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, better known by his stage name, Vector, a Nigerian veteran rapper and songwriter, has confessed that his long drawn beef with another rap legend, MI, sold them records upon records.

He made this confession recently in Lagos, while also giving details of how an alcoholic brand stepped into their beef, when he had a parley with members of the press, to promote his yet to be released new album, T.E.S.L.I.M.

“Did we make money with the beef tracks? Yes, the records sold. Yes, there comes a special demand for beef tracks by the fans. Our songs were streamed a lot; I mean, we trended at number one in the US. both beef tracks trended at number on the Genuis.com, a lyrics website, which means Nigerians can go on and write something for the world to read and enjoy.” Vector started.

Vector also revealed that he and MI were going to go on a tour round the world, to show that the beef between them had actually ended, and not a publicity stunt and to also pass a message across to other artists that beefs don’t have to go beyond music. This would happen, when the world fully recovers from the corona pandemic, according to Vector.

The yet-to-be released album, T.E.S.L.I.M, meaning The Energy Still Lives In Me, features a lot of artists, and has 13 tracks. The particular track that features MI, crown of clay, drops on February 26, 2021, while the official release date for the album would be made known by Soundcore Media Limited, those responsible for the promotion of the album.

Vanguard News Nigeria

