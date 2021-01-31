Multichoice slashes decoder prices for a month

Kindly Share This Story:

By Princewill Ekwujuru

MultiChoice Nigeria, owners of the Digital Satellite Television (DStv) and Gotv, has announced a price slash on its DStv and GOtv decoders with effect from February I, 2021 and will last for a month.

The price slash, according to the company, will see subscription to the DStv high definition (HD) decoder, dish kit with Compact package drop to N9,900 from N18,600 on Confam package, while GOtv decoder, GOtennae with GOtv Jolli package subscription will go to N6,900 from N8,400.

DStv Confam is one of the two recently improved DStv packages specially designed for the Nigerian subscribers. With over 120 channels, DStv Confam offers subscribers time with international entertainment, kids, news and sports boasting of a range of channels including SuperSport La Liga, CBS Reality, Fox, BET and Cartoon Network.

GOtv Jolli, also a recently improved package on the Direct to Home (DTT) offering, offers a broad selection of over 68 local and international channels to choose from. Some of the channels available include SuperSport Football, ROK 2, Telemundo, Fox, Davinci Learning and Africa News.

Speaking at a virtual media briefing in Lagos, Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho, explained that the price slash is part of MultiChoice’s long line of efforts to lessen the economic impact of COVID-19 on customers and a reflection of its commitment to making quality entertainment more accessible to Nigerians.

“With this discount, we are lowering the entry barrier for new customers to get a DStv or GOtv decoder as staying connected to credible information and other quality programming can be comforting for many families during these trying times,” said Mabutho.

He added, “In addition to the discount we are currently running our DStv Step Up offer which gives our customers on lower packages an opportunity to experience programming on higher packages, and a GOtv Max offer which sees customers on Jolli and Jinja enjoy a special discount of N2,999 instead of N3,600 per month.”

