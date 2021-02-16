Breaking News
Motorcyclists protest death of colleague in Ogun

Motorcycle (Okada) riders protest

By James Ogunnaike

Commercial motorcyclists on Tuesday went on the rampage, in Sagamu, Sagamu local government area of Ogun State, protesting the death of one of them.

It was gathered that the deceased motorcyclist, lost his life while attempting to resist arrest by a taskforce put in place by Sagamu Local Government authority after allegedly driving against traffic.

A reliable source told Vanguard that the motorcycle rider fell and hit his head on the ground and died instantly.

The development threw the entire town into confusion, as motorcycle riders in their numbers protested against the action of the taskforce.

The protesters were said to have destroyed vehicles and other valuables, while residents scampered for safety and many business outlets hurriedly shut down.

The protesters besieged the Local Government Secretariat along Aiyepe road, to register their displeasure on the ugly development.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident and assured that the situation had been put under control.

Vanguard News Nigeria

