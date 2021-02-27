Motorcyclists bag 1 month imprisonment each for violating traffic rules

Kindly Share This Story:

A Karu Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Friday sentenced two motorcyclists – Sheu Adamu and Anthony Tortor, to one month imprisonment each for violating traffic rules by following `one-way.’

The convicts, of different addresses, however, pleaded guilty to a charge bordering on following `one-way’ and causing obstruction on the public highway, but begged for leniency.

Judge Inuwa Maiwada, however, gave them N5,000 option of fine each, and warned them to desist from committing crimes.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Ayotunde Adeyanju, had told the court that a team of police patrol attached to the Karu Police Station arrested the convicts on Jan. 28.

He said the convicts were riding their motorcycles along Karu-Kugbo highway on `one-way’ without considering the danger involved.

According to Adeyanju, the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 36 of Road Traffic Act and 39 of Road Traffic Regulations.

Vanguard News Nigeria

