Breaking News
Translate

Mobs set ablaze suspected robber in Yola

On 8:16 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Police rescue kidnapped victims, recover rustled cows, stolen vehicle in ZamfaraA suspected member of a criminal gang known as ‘Shila Boys’ in Jimeta, was burnt to death by angry mobs for allegedly robbing and stabbing a lady, in Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Confirming the death of the suspect, yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Sulaiman Nguroje, said the incident occurred on Saturday at about 7.00 p.m.

He said the corpse of the suspect was evacuated by Jimeta Police division, adding that three members of the gang were on a tricycle when they allegedly robbed the lady at Mubi roundabout in Jimeta.

“The lady (name withheld) shouted for help and immediately, the mob chased the suspects, caught one of them and set fire on him. The other two gang members, however, escaped,” Nguroje said.

READ ALSO: Trump shouldn’t hold office a day longer — Senate Democratic leader

He also said from January 1 to date, the state command had recorded three jungle justices against ‘Shila boys’ gang through mob attacks.

He said the state command had swung into action to trace the two suspected criminals and the mob. He warned the general public to desist from taking law into their hands.

He said the command was not happy about the shameless attitude of some parents, who were supporting their children found to be involved in criminal activities.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!