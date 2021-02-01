Mmofra: Animation project by Animaxfyb, Akeju hits global audience

Kindly Share This Story:

Mmofra, the animation program launched by Ghanaian based multimedia studio Animaxfyb in partnership with American content Distribution outlet, Aflik TV hits global streaming platforms.

The program which was first unveiled on selected streaming platforms in Usa including Amazon Prime has now been made available for more countries around the world.

Launched amidst the Covid-19 hit year, 2020, the animation teaches children how to read alphabets, numbers, shapes, colors, and more age-appropriate topics to help in preparing them for school in a fun way.

The founder AnimaxFYB Studios, Francis Y. Brown in a statement made available for press, expressed his delightness with the positive reviews and impacts created by the animation program.

Francis added that the major aim of the program is to connect interesting African stories to the global film industry.

“I am super glad the program has been a huge success since its launch. As have always said, Africans and African stories are not well represented in the global film industry. Our aim is to change that by providing meaningful, engaging, and indigenous content for African families and those living in the diaspora”, he said.

On his part, CEO AflikTV and music singer, Akeju noted that the distribution of the work by AnimaxFYB was a great opportunity to expand African inspired content which is peculiar to Aflik TV services.

“It’s really exciting working with Francis. Y. Brown on this project.

“No doubt he’s an extraordinary filmmaker, especially in his animation work. The idea we always want to push out is to have our children see a reflection of themselves in film”, he added.

