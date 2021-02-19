Minimum wage: Osun has complied with law — NLC Chair

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Osun State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has dismissed a media report that listed Osun among states in the country that were yet to implement the new national minimum wage.

A newspaper had erroneously reported that during the last Central Working Committee and National Executive Council meeting of the NLC held in Abuja between 17 and 18 of February 2020, Osun was mentioned among states in the country that are yet to implement the new minimum wage

However, a statement by the State Chairman of the NLC, Jacob Adekomi, described the reports as malicious and misleading, stressing that there was no time at the meeting Osun was mentioned among states that were yet to implement the minimum wage.

According to the NLC Chairman, it is glaring that Osun State is among the few states in the Federation that have implemented the new minimum wage.

“The media report is not only malicious but misleading because the State Council of NLC duly represented in the Meeting and there was no time that States that had not started implementing Minimum Wage was mentioned. This is verifiable through the Communique released at the end of the NEC- in Session.

“Therefore, the reports should be discarded and thrown into the dustbin because it does not emanate from the National Headquarters of the Nigeria Labour Congress,” the statement reads in part.

“The State has moved beyond the issue of Minimum Wage for now and we are awaiting other largesses promised the workers via the agreements signed between the Government and Joint Labour Force in the State.

“We shall continue to appreciate all the good workers in the State for their support, perseverance and commitment during the time past,” he added.

It will be recalled that Governor Oyetola in October 2020 approved the payment of minimum wage to civil servants in the state beginning from November 1, 2020.

He also lifted the embargo on annual salary increment, promotion and conversion, which he said, was in fulfilment of his administration’s pledge to give the welfare of workers the deserved attention.

