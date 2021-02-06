Mimiko congratulates Oyinlola at 70

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Former governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko has congratulated former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

Mimiko in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, John Paul Akinduro, in Akure described “the former Osun State Governor as a detribalised Nigerian with remarkable political beliefs and antecedents.

He enjoined the septugenarian to be unwavering in upholding democratic ethos and working towards a greater Nigeria as he wished him happy and productive years ahead.

“Prince Oyinlola combines royalty with loyalty and has proven to be a trustworthy leader as well as a loyalist of ideas he subscribe to. His likes and the experience of those who have served in different capacities like him are so valuable to our nation now more than ever before.

Mimiko said: “We pray that the almighty will grant him many more years of relevance in the land in good health as he continues to contribute his quota to the development of Nigeria.”

