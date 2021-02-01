Military jets kill bandits occupying Kaduna forests

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Air platforms have conducted armed reconnaissance over Kaduna forests and killed scores of bandits.

The reconnaissance covered Sabon Birnin, Rikau, Kaya, Kerawa, Galadimawa, Fatika, Kidandan, Saulawa, Dogon Dawa, Ngade Allah, Kuduru, Yadi, Damari, Takama, Sabuwa, Ungwar Yako and its connecting track to Kuduru, as well as the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road all of Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Igabi and Giwa local government areas.

In a statement by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, “according to the operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government, Rikau was observed to be active with bandits. The location was engaged accordingly, with several bandits neutralized. ”

“Similarly, about 3km southeast of Saulawa, bandits were seen fleeing from the air raid with herds of cattle. They were engaged and neutralized.

“Ground troops at Dogon Dawa and Sabon Birni reported a calm situation. All other areas covered were likewise calm with no suspicious activity observed.

In a subsequent mission, armed reconnaissance was conducted over Kampanin Doka, Maganda, Farin Ruwa, Nachibi, Kwasakwasa, Sabon Kuyello, Sabon Layilasan and environs.

At Maganda, two bandits were engaged and neutralized as they tried to escape the notice of the fighter jet crew.

Ground troops reported bandit activities at Gatarawa, close to Rumana. While the crew did not establish clear contact, the location was strafed with probing shots into the dense vegetation.

Normal activities were observed along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road and other locations covered.

Receiving the report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai thanked the troops and crew for sustaining the pressure on identified bandit locations.

“Vigorous ground and air patrols are set to continue in the general area.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

