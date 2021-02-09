Membership revalidation: APC lauds members, stakeholders in Oyo over cooperation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

FOLLOWING the commencement of membership registration and revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the acting Chairman of the committee in Oyo State, Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim Sajoh, yesterday, lauded the state party leadership for their cooperation on the exercise.

Sajoh, represented Abubakar Bawa Bwari, who is the chairman of the committee gave the charge while flagging off the exercise at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Jericho, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The seven-man Membership Re-validation and Registration Exercise Committee addressed journalists in company of party leaders in the state, including, the Caretaker Committee Chairman, Chief Akin Oke; Senator Olufemi Lanlehin, Hon. Kehinde Olaosebikan, Fatai Adesokan, Wale Sadare, among others.

Hon. Sajoh said: “Why we are starting the distribution of materials today is that we realise that the best way to succeed is to make sure that everybody who is going to handle the process is adequately briefed and trained, and understand the purpose for which this is done. It is very important that we get it right for it to serve the very purpose that we are here for.”

Also read:

“APC is going to be the first party in Nigeria to register people and give them a unique number. No two APC members are going to have the same numbers. It will be done according to local governments. They are coded according to local governments. No two local governments will have the same numbers.”

“The reason is that APC wants to go digital. Once we put all these in the data bank, If you go to the APC website at the end of this exercise, and you type your unique number, your details will come out. So, this is our intention and that is why we are being careful. The people who are handling this must understand this. Nobody should take the form from one local government to another local government.”

Speaking further, Sajoh said: “We have trained those to participate in the exercise. We have taken into cognizance all the diverse interests in Oyo State. The exercise is inclusive. Nobody is excluded. Anybody who is coming to join will be registered. There is no discrimination whatsoever.”

“People of integrity will be handling the exercise. We have put up a system that is very robust. We are going to monitor the exercise from the beginning to the end – physical monitoring and electronic monitoring. We have set up the situation room to be getting reports minute by minute across the state.”

He also lauded the party leaders in the state for their cooperation and support, saying: “We want to appreciate the party leadership, the chairman of the party and the technical committee. They have put up a very good structure for us to leverage on. There is very good cooperation from the leadership of the party to ensure the success of the exercise.”

Hon Sajoh assured that the monitoring committee would be on the ground to take care of any challenges during the exercise, while he enjoined all intending registrants to shun suspicion and embrace the exercise with open minds.

In his remark, the Oyo State Chairman of Caretaker Committee, Chief Akin Oke, urged leaders and members of the party to troop out en masse for the exercise.

Chief Oke said: “The acting Chairman has said it all. The registration and re-validation is a nationwide exercise. I’m happy about it. I thank all our leaders and members for their cooperation so far so good. I’m appealing to all leaders and members to go and register. I must thank the committee members for their cooperation. My prayer is that everything goes on well. We are in a digital age now and we are in support of this digital exercise.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: