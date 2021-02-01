Membership registration: APC warns against malpractice

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Mai Mala-Buni of Yobe and the Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary/ Convention Planning Committee, on Monday warned against attempts to deny any member the right to register in the ongoing national revalidation exercise.

Mala-Buni gave the warning in a statement by his Director=General Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, in Damaturu.

He said, “In this registration, it will be a futile exercise for those nursing the idea of hoarding the materials to create scarcity and deny others from registration,

“ We have adequate back-up materials to ensure the success of the registration,” he said.

Mala-Buni also charged members of the party to observe the COVID-19 protocols through out the registration and revalidation exercise.

The governor said that the call became necessary for the party to ensure that the exercise was hitch-free and in compliance with government’s directives on COVID-19.

He explained that the APC as the ruling party would always support and work toward the success of all policies and programmes of the government.

“ As a party known for due process and the rule of law, our members are always law abiding and this will not be an exception,” Mala-Buni said.

He assured the members that the party had adequate materials and would provide the time needed to ensure that everyone is registered.

Meanwhile, the APC membership registration committee had arrived Damaturu for the exercise slated for Tuesday, Feb. 2.

The Committee’s Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima, told journalists in Damaturu on Monday that the exercise would end March 15.

Vanguard News Nigeria

