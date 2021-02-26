Mechanic bags 4 months imprisonment for stealing car radiator

Kindly Share This Story:

A Grade I Area Court in Karu, FCT, on Friday sentenced a 20-year-old mechanic, Ahmed Mohammed, to four months imprisonment for stealing a car radiator.

Mohammed had pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of criminal trespass and theft.

He, however, pleaded for leniency.

The judge, Inuwa Maiwada, gave him an option of N10, 000 fine and warned him to desist from crime.

Earlier, prosecution counsel, Ayotunde Adeyanju, told the court that Mr Mathias Mustapha, a security guard attached to Kugbo Mechanic Village, reported the case at the Karu Police Station on Jan. 24.

He said that Mohammed trespassed into a shop at the Mechanic Village and stole a car radiator worth N50, 000.

READ ALSO: Driver in trouble for allegedly killing Immigration Officer on highway

Adeyanju said that during a police investigation, Mohammed confessed to the crime and the radiator recovered from him.

He said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 348 and 288 of the Penal Code.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: