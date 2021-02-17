MDXi commits to energy efficiency, environmental sustainability

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Osuagwu

Chief Operating Officer of career-neutral data centre, MDXi, Mr. Gbenga Adegbiji, has said that: “In January 2021, MDXi recorded 100 per cent availability of supply from the national grid through the Eko Electric Distribution Company, EKEDC. He said the availability record meant the company did not have to run any of its four heavy duty generating sets, thereby saving a huge amount of carbon emissions, and contributing its own quota to the environment.

“The availability means stability of all facility equipment and more peace of mind for our customers aside from the added benefit of reducing carbon footprint,” he added.

He also explained: “The company has started to reap the full benefits of its green power initiatives embarked upon some years ago with an investment of close to $1m in direct connection of its Lekki Data Center to the national grid in order to enjoy 100 per cent power availability from the grid. “

Since it launched in 2015, MDXi has operated carrier-neutral facilities and harnessed MainOne’s network footprint not only to interconnect all major network and content providers in the West African sub-region, but also to enable ISPs and virtual network operators connect the Data Centers to provide services to hosted customers.

The organisation has a focus on deliberate action and a commitment to doing what is right even though it comes at a high cost. Obtaining 100 per cent of its power supply from the National Grid,implies that the company can reduce its dependence on fossil fuels.

