Breaking News
Translate

Mario Draghi sworn in as Italy’s prime minister

On 12:27 pmIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:
Mario Draghi
Italy’s Prime Minister, Mario Draghi arrives on February 13, 2021 for a formal swearing-in ceremony of his government at the Quirinale presidential palace in Rome. – Former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi was formally appointed Italy’s new prime minister on February 12, charged with guiding his country through the devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

Mario Draghi was formally sworn in as Italy’s new prime minister on Saturday, following weeks of instability in the eurozone’s third-largest economy.

“I swear to be loyal to the Republic,” recited Draghi, the former head of the European Central Bank, as he stood before President Sergio Mattarella in the ornate presidential palace in a ceremony broadcast live on television.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!