March 6 LG polls: Okowa’s aide drums support for PDP

By Emma Amaize – Asaba

Special Adviser on Youths to Delta State Governor, Chief Emuoboh Gbagi, has called on Deltans, especially youths, to vote for Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidates in the March 6 local government elections in the state.

Emuoboh told journalists at Asaba: “PDP is performing well and never in our history as a state that we have a governor been so youth-friendly and distinguishable from his body language, warm disposition and support to the youths of Delta state.”

“This is why the state is filled with so many youths in leadership positions, all fostered by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. He grew from the cradle, so he understood and understands the need to give young people a chance to serve.

“If you take a closer look, many current members of the Delta House of Assembly are youths and got there with his blessings; youths form the bulk of his Commissioners, Chairmen of state parastatals, Executive Assistants and Senior Special Assistants.

“No other party is more detribalized with tentacles in nooks and crannies of the state than PDP, so aligning with PDP and Governor Okowa by voting the party’s candidates cannot be in vain. It is a win-win for the youths and all

“My appeal, therefore, is if tomorrow starts today, be part of a political party that carries the mist of youths with it. Everyone, youths, in particular, should vote PDP in the local government elections on the 6th of March,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

