Man, wife, daughter killed inside church in Anambra community

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu

TRAGEDY has struck in Azia, a community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, following the murder of a 70 year old man, Mr. Kenneth Ekwesianya, his wife, Grace (50) and their 36 year old daughter, Chioma, who was a postgraduate student at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University.

Another person, Emeka Ntukokwu, 56, said to be a school teacher, sustained injuries during the attack, which took place in a Sabbath church in the community.

Kenneth was a businessman based in Azia, while his wife was the headmistress at Ubom Community Primary School, Azia,.

It was gathered that unknown gunman invaded the church while the mid-week service was going on and murdered the man, his wife and daughter. He shot them and escaped into a waiting car outside the church they zoomed off.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Haruna Mohammed said investigation was ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

READ ALSO:

According to him, efforts were also being intensified in order to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to book. The younger brother of the man, Dr. Emma Ekwesianya, who was a former chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association in Anambra State and currently the director of medical services at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University told Vanguard that the family was still in shock as a result of the incident.

“He is my elder brother and he was the person that trained me in school. This is a very big blow to our family,” he said.

It was not clear what might have led to the killing of members of one family inside the church, but there were reports that it had to do with business that turned awry.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: