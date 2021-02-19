Man remanded for allegedly abducting, defiling 14-year-old

Kindly Share This Story:

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on Friday remanded a 26-year-old man, Goodluck Kennedy, for allegedly abducting a 14-year-old girl (name withheld) for five days and defiling her.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Abiola Soladoye ordered that Kennedy be remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Center following his not guilty plea to a two-count charge of abduction and defilement.

According to the state prosecutor, Mr Peter Owolabani, the defendant committed the offences from Nov. 8 to Nov. 15 2019 at the Gangari area of Ijora, Lagos.

Owolabani said Kennedy kidnapped the teenager while she was walking home.

“He took her to a premise in the Ijora area of Lagos where he held her against her will for five days. During that period he had unlawful sexual intercourse with the minor.

“She escaped on the fifth day of her ordeal, reported the crime to her mother and the authorities were alerted.

“The offences contravene Sections 137 and 269 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2015,” the prosecutor said.

Justice Soladoye adjourned the case until April 29 for trial.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria

