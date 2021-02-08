Man, 53, in court over alleged assault in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

A 53-year-old man, Gbolahan Segun, on Monday appeared in an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly assaulting a man with a broken bottle.

Segun, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge of assault.

The prosecutor, Insp. E.O.Adaraloye told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan.31 at about 5.10 p.m.at No.3, Ajenifeja Igbata in Ota.

Adaraloye alleged that the defendant assaulted the complainant, Akinyele Olagbaji, with a sharp object, suspected to be a broken bottle.

He said that the offence contravened Section 351 of the Criminal Code, Law of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The magistrate, Mrs A.O. Adeyemi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with a surety in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with an evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

She adjourned the case until Feb.17 for further hearing.

