Breaking News
Translate

Man, 28, commits suicide in Ekiti

On 11:37 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

suicide

By Rotimi Ojomoyela 

A yet to be identified young man from Aragba street Omuo Oke Ekiti has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself.

It could not be immediately ascertained why the young man had to take his own life.

Vanguard gathered that his parents and residents of the community woke up Wednesday morning to meet his lifeless body dangling from the roof.

A member of the community who preferred to be anonymous told Vanguard that the young man who is about 28years of age was a student of one of the universities in the state but suddenly dropped out for no reason.

He was said to have also attempted suicide last year by taking poison but he was quickly rushed to the hospital where he was treated.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!