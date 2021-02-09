Man, 27, bags life imprisonment for rape in Ekiti

Kindly Share This Story:

An Ekiti State High Court in Ado Ekiti on Monday sentenced a 27-year- old man, Farotimi Samuel to life imprisonment for conspiracy and rape.

In his judgement, Justice Adekunle Adeleye pronounced that “I hold that the prosecution has established the ingredients of the offence of rape against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt, he is found guilty as charged and is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment.”

According to the charge sheet, the act was committed on Jan. 29, 2018 at Oke-Ureje, Federal Polytechnic Road, Ado Ekiti, when the accused conspired with others at large to rape a 14-year-old girl.

The offence, according to prosecution contravenes sections 516 of the Criminal code, 31 of the Child Right Law, Cap C16 and C7, laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

Earlier, the victim told the court that she went to buy Garri and sugar and that on her way coming back, she was stopped by three men who covered her mouth and took her to an uncompleted building.

She said that at the building, they all forcefully had sexual intercourse with her, adding that she could only recognise the convicted person among them.

To prove his case, the prosecutor, Mr Olawale Fapohunda called five witnesses, while the convict’s confessional statement was also tendered as exhibit.

The convict spoke through his counsel Chris Omokhafe and called no witness.

Vanguard News Nigeria

