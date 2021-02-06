Mafara moves to end Zamfara APC Crisis

Kindly Share This Story:

– meets with critical stakeholders in Kaduna

– says we are ready for genuine reconciliation

The APC crisis in Zamfara state might have been over as the Senator Kabiru Marafa faction meet in Kaduna to finalize moves of reconciling with the Abdulaziz Yari faction.

This development followed the meeting convened by the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, where virtually all the APC stakeholders in Zamfara attended.

Senator Kabiru Marafa, who addressed hundreds of his supporters on Saturday in Kaduna, said their resolve to reconcile was in the general interest of Zamfara state.

He said “we are meeting with critical stakeholders of our faction (APC Mai Jama’a, which literally means APC of the grassroot) today in Kaduna.”

“You will recall that the chairman of the caretaker committee of our party, His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State had on Monday in Abuja met with me and other stakeholders of our party from Zamfara State to address the lingering crisis in our state chapter. “

“At the meeting, we all agreed and reasoned to come together and work for the benefit of our people. The party is ours and we have worked and laboured for its growth. “

“In fulfillment of that pledge, we have convened this meeting with all the critical stakeholders of our faction, from all the 14 local government areas of Zamfara State to actualise the reconciliation move initiated by the party in Abuja.”

“As peace loving and loyal party members, we are ready for a genuine reconciliation, where all will be carried along in the scheme of things in the party at all levels.”

“As you all know, ours is not a one-man-show, it is a movement, involving millions of Zamfara people who are satisfied with our leadership. “

“At this meeting, we will brief our members about the Abuja meeting and the next line of action which is genuine reconciliation. “

“It is our hope that the two factions of APC in Zamfara State is merged. “

“After this meeting, we will look at the possibility of meeting with the Yari’s faction on the way forward. We will extend hands of fellowship to the Yari’s faction with sincerity. We will make demands for genuine reconciliation. “

“In our religion, reconciliation is very important.”

He explained that it was on that religious premise that he agreed to attend the meeting convened by Governor Mai Mala Buni in Abuja

