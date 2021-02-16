Macaulay mourns Bishop Edewor

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

A former Secretary to the Delta State Government, SSG, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay, Tuesday sympathized with the Edewor family and the Isoko nation over the demise of the pioneering Bishop of the Oleh Diocese of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Jonathan E. Edewor.

Macaulay in a condolence message lamented that the death of the cleric who hailed from the Owhe clan in Isoko North Local Government Area of the State was coming barely two weeks after the loss of another illustrious son of the clan, Hon. Tim Owhefere.

He, however, noted that Edewor was a well-rounded multifaceted person who lived a fulfilled life having been an accomplished educationist, a labour leader, a clergy and community leader.

He said: “I recall that the retired Bishop first emerged Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in the defunct Bendel State and later became the pioneer state chairman of NUT when Delta State was created.

“He was also at the leadership echelon of the Isoko Development Union (IDU) and as a clergy, he rose to become the first Bishop of the Oleh Diocese of the Anglican Church where he served meritoriously until retirement.”

Macaulay prayed to God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

