Lukaku, Ibrahimovic clash turned into mural outside San Siro ahead of Milan derby

Kindly Share This Story:

Ahead of Sunday’s derby between AC Milan, Inter Milan, a mural has appeared outside San Siro depicting the clash between Romelo Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

This match is not just a derby, but would also decide the table toppers. In the first leg, Lukaku and Ibrahimovic clashed.

So heated and foul-mouthed was their fight that they earned one match ban each, with an investigation into racist slurs launched.

Many feel it’s all about who rules Milan, giving the coming derby additional meaning.

In that first match, Ibra put AC Milan in front in the 31st minute and then got a yellow for a bust up with Lukaku.

At half time, Lukaku confronted him. In the ensuing melee, words flew around and Ibra was reported to have said “go do your voodoo” and “little monkey”.

Lukaku responded with expletives concerning Ibra’s wife and mother.

After the match, which Inter Milan won, Ibra, it was understood, spoke to his teammates, assuring them that he wasn’t racist in intentions.

He equally tweeted his stance on racism, but could not fight the temptation of taking a dig at Lukaku.

While the matter is being investigated by Italian Football Federation and a report expected on Friday, judgment would be passed on the pitch in the Sunday derby.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: