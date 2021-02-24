Breaking News
Translate

London’s Heathrow airport dives into £2bn annual loss

On 1:34 pmIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:
London's Heathrow airport dives into £2bn annual loss
Heathrow Airport

London’s Heathrow airport dived into a net loss of £2.0 billion last year, a result that “underlines the devastating impact of Covid-19 on aviation”, it said Wednesday.

The loss after tax, equivalent to $2.8 billion or 2.3 billion euros, reflected a 73-per cent plunge in passenger numbers, Heathrow said in a statement.

The airport, one of the world’s busiest hubs, recorded a net profit of £546 million in 2019.

Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye, who said passenger levels shrunk in 2020 to levels last seen in the 1970s, voiced optimism for the year ahead with Britain vaccinating millions of adults and preparing to exit its virus lockdown.

ALSO READ: Chairman of Japan automaker Suzuki to step down

“We can be hopeful for 2021, with Britain on the cusp of becoming the first country in the world to safely resume international travel and trade at scale,” he said in the earnings statement.

“Getting aviation moving again will save thousands of jobs and reinvigorate the economy.”

Heathrow last year had 22 million passengers compared with 81 million in 2019.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!