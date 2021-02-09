LG polls: Okowa’s CPS, Ifeajika, leads Oshimili North PDP campaign council

Kindly Share This Story:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oshimili North Local Government Area (LGA) of Delta on Monday inaugurated its campaign council for the March 6 council polls in the state.

The council, which was inaugurated by the party Chairman, Mr Nduka Ogwuda, at the party Secretariat in Akwukwu-Igbo, the council headquarters, has Mr Olisa Ifeajika, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, as the Director-General.

Ogwuda named the Chief Whip of Delta State House of Assembly, Pat Ajudua, as the Chairperson, while the party Secretary in the LGA, Mr Ifeanyi Nwaezeigwe, is to serve as Secretary to the body.

He said that part of the council’s mandate was to deliver all the PDP candidates at the election and charged all the party faithful to support the team to achieve result.

Ogwuda said that members of the council “were carefully selected because of their integrity and capacity.

“We have confidence in them and I urge all members of the party in this LGA to support them as they lead us to victory in the elections”.

Responding, Ajudua said: “We thank God, we thank our party chairman, the party executive and all members in Oshimili North for the confidence reposed in us.

“Let me assure you that by the grace of God, we will do everything possible to ensure victory for all the candidates of our great party.”

Also, Ifeajika urged the party stakeholders to remain united in the days ahead to ensure a good outing for the party in the local government area.

“There is a renaissance and a reawakening in Oshimili North and I must thank God for the unity that currently pervades the leadership of the party in the area.

“Before now, we usually had bickering and groupings that engendered disaffection among the leaders in the area, but those times are gone now.

“There is a new dawn, a new spirit in the area. Those issues and actions that divided the people have been thrown away – no more acrimonies.

“A lot of persons were instrumental to this new order in the area and we thank God because it’s redemption, liberation and emancipation time for Oshimili North.

“As you can see, all the leaders are working in concert to ensure that we deliver all our candidates in the coming council polls and it will be resounding,” he said.

In a remark, the Chairmanship candidate of the party in the area, Mr Innocent Esewezie, thanked the party for the close rapport that existed among all the leaders.

He expressed joy that the party was on the right track to victory, considering the calibre of people selected into the campaign council.

Esewezie urged PDP members to strive for victory, saying that the party would not fail to reward loyal members, who contributed immensely to its success.

The ceremony also witnessed the inauguration of campaign committees for the 20 wards in the LGA.

The event was attended by top government functionaries from the area, including the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, and Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr Austin Obidi.

Other political appointees included Dr Andy Ilabor, Mrs Doris Mokobia, Chief Shimite Bello and Mr Frank Esenwah, amongst others.

