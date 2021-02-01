LEPSA commiserates with Okowa over his father’s death 

Kindly Share This Story:

…condoles Delta Assembly, Isoko North people over Owhefere’s demise

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THE League of Professionals for Strategic Advocacy, LEPSA has commiserated with the Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa over the death of his father.

The group also commiserated with the Speaker and members of the State House of Assembly and the people of Isoko North Constituency over the demise of Hon Tim Kome Owhefere.

Sir Arthur Okorie Okowa passed on peacefully in the early hours of last week Thursday while Hon Tim Kome Owhefere who took his last breath at about 11:30 pm last week Wednesday night was representing Isoko North Constituency in the State House of Assembly and Majority Leader of the House.

The group in two separate statements signed by its convener, Prince Obaro Unsafe, its Chairman, Pius Mordi, and Fred Akpewe, secretary, extolled the virtues of Pa Okorie Okowa who was a father to all.

The group in the statement said: “From his younger days as a teacher, Pa Okowa devoted his life to raising a generation of well trained and morally upright young men and women”.

“The sterling proof of Pa Okowa’s success in mentoring young people to imbibe quality education is the impressive performance of the young Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa, his first son, who qualified as a Medical Doctor at a very youthful age, leading his siblings along the path charted by their father”.

Also, the group described the late Hon. Tim Kome Owhefere as an extraordinary lawmaker who had an imprint in most of the policies and legislative initiatives that transformed the state.

Saying the late Hon Tim Owhefere was a peacemaker and consensus builder, the group said his death was a huge loss to the legislature and the entire state.

The group in the statement said; “Hon. Owhefere was a rallying point for major policy thrusts that have had a profound effect in developing the state. The late lawmaker and politician had a distinguished career that endeared him to his constituency.

“We pray for the repose of his soul and for his family the fortitude to bear the huge loss at this difficult time.”

