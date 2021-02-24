Law to ban open grazing underway in Ogun – Speaker

Kindly Share This Story:

In its effort at stemming incessant herders/farmers’ clashes in Ogun, the House of Assembly says plans are in motion to legislate on animal husbandry and related activities in the state.

The Speaker, Mr Olakunle Oluomo, disclosed this during a parley with executive members of the State Coalition of Civil Societies, led by its Chairman, Mr Yinka Folarin, on Wednesday in Abeokuta.

Oluomo recalled that stakeholders, including some Northern leaders, had openly condemned the uncontrolled wandering of cattle, which had resulted in series of attacks and criminal activities across the state.

He noted that the Assembly had equally finalised plans to engage relevant stakeholders through public hearings to put in place laws for the creation of an agency for the collection and maintenance of database for all residents in the state.

This, according to him, will give verifiable details and bio-data to improve on security operations in the state.

He listed the activities of the Ninth Assembly, especially in the area of security, to include speedy passage of the State Security Network, code-named: “Operation Amotekun” as well as the State Security Trust Funds and other advisory resolutions to the executive arm.

“The Assembly is irrevocably committed to ensuring the attainment of peaceful co-existence and economic prosperity.

“Hence, we will continue to partner with civil societies and professional bodies, amongst others, to further harness their views and submissions to curb the menace of insecurity in the state,” he said.

Oluomo added that the Assembly was already liaising with the executive arm to secure its commitment for the speedy assent to the bills within a reasonable time.

Earlier in his presentation, Folarin applauded the leadership of the Assembly for the passage of people-oriented legislations.

He commended the lawmakers for working relentlessly towards putting in place more legislation to address issues of insecurity, including kidnappings and cult clashes, amongst others. (NAN)

