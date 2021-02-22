Late Gen. Aboki was a passionate, devoted officer — Olanrewaju

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

Former General Officer Commanding, GOC, Third Armoured Division, Jos, Major General Tajudeen Olanrewaju (retd), yesterday, described late General Ahmed Aboki as a passionate, patriotic and devoted officer whose contribution to the Nigerian Army and nation will forever remain imperishable.

Olanrewaju said his non-regimental postings as the military administrator of Kwara state and later as a Minister of the federal republic are equally noble and important.

In a statement, the former Minister of Communications said:

“Earlier in our military career, Ahmed and I served together at the Onitsha warfront where we deepened in friendship and martial comradeship in the cause of protecting our nation. I vividly remember his last days in the army.

During a particular visit to my office when I was the Minister of Communications, Ahmed observed prophetically: “Gasper, now that I am being pushed out, I suspect that you will be the next. His words were both a friendly warning and eventually, a self-fulfilling prophecy.

“However, Ahmed’s early retirement from the Nigerian Army – an event-driven by political intrigues and power plays – did not detract from his years of meritorious military service or preclude his contributions to national development as the Minister of Communications, Social Development, and Youth and Sports. Indeed, his devotion to national service was unfaltering, resolved and true.

“In spite of various challenges, Ahmed remained affable and selfless. Perhaps, the foundation of his sincerity to friends and family was the fact that he always stayed true to himself. In this vein, Ahmed remained an unwavering patriot till his final days.

“While words cannot begin to capture the pain of losing a bosom friend, I must now believe that he is in a better place. Adieu Ahmed. May The Almighty Allah accept your soul and watch over you. Aljannah Fridaus

