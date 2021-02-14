LASG reaffirms commitment towards infrastructural development

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment towards the infrastructural development of all schools within the State, making the environment more habitable and conducive for teaching and learning.

The state intends to build more schools for communities in the riverrine and rural areas to give residents access to quality education.

Hon. Wale Raji, Member House of Representative, Epe Federal Constituency, said this on Saturday at Epe while on a site inspection tour of projects being executed by the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo.

Raji said that the State Government’s efforts are to ensure that all school structures are in good condition, adding that the Ministry is working with the various communities in providing school infrastructure.

Mrs. Adefisayo, in her assessment of the situation, said that there is the need to educate the younger generation in a bid to give them a better future.

By so doing, she said, they can be independent and contribute positively to the development of the State.

“We have been doing a lot of rehabilitation of schools, supplying furniture, providing access to the internet, distributing learning mobile devices and most importantly ensuring we recruit more teachers and train them.

“This is because we owe these kids a responsibility of preparing them for the future,” Adefisayo said.

The Commissioner, on behalf of the State Government, appreciated Raji for his contributions to the Education Sector, stressing that the projects will go a long way in enhancing learning.

Mrs. Adefisayo commended the establishment of an ICT Centre for the children, suggesting that the initiative is in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Education and Technology Vision.

However, the Commissioner solicited for more support, calling on stakeholders to support the Government in the revitalization process of the Education Sector.

Responding, Raji revealed that it is essential to give back to the society while emphasising the need to educate its citizenry.

“When you educate the youths, you are preparing them to face the challenges of the future and proffer relevant solutions to them.” he said.

Raji said his constituency projects are mainly focused on education, welfare and empowerment of Epe residents.

He urged political and private stakeholders to collaborate and support the State Government in achieving its goals, as it is a collective responsibility to the Society.

The lawmaker also commended the Lagos Government for its relentless efforts towards providing a conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning.

Highlights of the 12 projects being executed by his constituency include Blocks of Classrooms, Furniture, VIP Toilets in various schools, New Dormitory and an ICT Centre.

