Lagos reiterates adoption of COVID-19 safety protocols in schools

Kindly Share This Story:

By Mary Obaebor

IN a bid to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in the state as public and private schools have resumed academic activities, the Lagos State Government has reiterated that schools must adopt and strictly adhere to all safety precautionary and preventive protocols of the federal and Lagos state governments.

The Director-General, Lagos State Office of Education Quality Assurance, Mrs. Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, who gave the warming, also advised both public and private school head teachers and administrators as well as parents to adopt prompt preventive measures to avert COVID-19 infection in schools.

READ ALSO Gunmen kill policeman, injure 4 others in Taraba

The DG who affirmmed the position of the state government on the matter, stated that health and safety guidelines which include the provision of soap, wash hand basin, alcohol-based hand sanitizers, thermometer and instructional safety signs, must be adhered to.

Wearing of face mask and maintaining social distancing must also be strictly observed to avert further spread of the virus.

She further stated that school administrators have the responsibility of ensuring total compliance because evaluators from the Office of Education Quality Assurance would be visiting schools to monitor compliance.

Urging schools to access online learning support and distance and blended learning system that would help depopulate students in classrooms and ensure proper sitting arrangement in line with social distancing, Seriki-Ayeni advised school administrators to have in place, sanitation managers that would ensure that all environmental, safety and health protocols are observed.

“Since we are supporting schools holistically, we encourage school administrators to visit www.oeqalagos.com to download: Guidelines for the Prevention and Management of COVID-19 in Schools and Boarding Facilities, LASG Emergency Guidance for Public and Private Schools, Self- Assessment and Safety Checklist for Reopening of Schools, LASG Child Safety and Protection and OEQA Rapid Assessment Tool.

“These will guide and enhance safe and seamless learning during this time as well as help take key decisions that will help influence and reposition the COVID-19 and post- COVID-19 pandemic school system,” she stated.

School administrators must notify the following authorities in the event of a positive COVID-19 outbreak in schools: The Lagos State Ministry of Health on 0800CORONA Toll Free line and Hotlines on 08023169483, 08033565526 and the Office of Education Quality Assurance Hotlines on 08088084340 and 08083267419.

Mail notifications should include letters to the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Education and the Director General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Lagos State, while school authorities and parents must have established communication channels.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: