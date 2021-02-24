Lagos disasters caused by indiscipline, carelessness – LASEMA

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, on Wednesday, attributed indiscipline and carelessness on the part of many Lagos residents to the major cause of disasters in the State even as the Agency has retrained about 100 emergency responders in the state.

The Director General of the Agency, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu while fielding questions from journalists after the training which took place at Ikeja, Lagos State, said most of the disaster that had occurred in Lagos were man made caused by carelessness and recklessness of the citizens.

During the training which aimed at boosting the knowledge and morale of the junior staff of the agency, the Director-General urged residents to support emergency responses in the state.

He called for increase use of Information Communication Technology, ICT in disaster management in the state to minimise loss of lives during emergencies.

According to him, an additional emergency response unit would soon be inaigurated in Epe Division of Lagos to forestall any disaster by the time the refinery at the Lekki Free Trade Zone commence operations.

With the analysis of the DG, the ongoing risk analysis and resource mapping of Ibeji Lekki axis, residents would be exposed to pollution, fire incidents and environmental changes impact, “hence the need to strategise ahead to forestall any emergency in the axis through the use of ICT,” he said.

Osanyintolu assured Lagos residents that the present administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu el leave no stone unturned to ensure adequate protection of lives and property in the state.

