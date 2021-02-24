Lagos CP warns hoteliers against violation of COVID-19 protocols, promotion of crime

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu on, Wednesday, warned hoteliers across the state to desist from violating COVID-19 protocols or aiding and abetting criminals.

He gave the warning in Lagos, during a safety meeting with the hoteliers in Lagos State which held at the POWA Hall, Oduduwa, Ikeja.

Spokesperson of the command, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi in a statement, said the CP has vowed to close down any hotel caught in the web of gross violation of COVID-19 protocols, aiding and abetting criminals, negligence leading to the deaths of customers etc.

He pointed out that the command has recorded cases of drowning, sudden and unnatural death in some hotels as a result of negligence on the part of the hotel owners and managers.

The Lagos Police boss admonished them to brace up and do the needful to assist the Police in providing adequate security for lives and property of Lagosians.

CP Odumosu charged the hoteliers to operate according to the provisions of the law and avoid violating customers’ human rights in all spheres.

In addition, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, Lagos State, DCP Ahmed Kontangora, who accompanied the Police boss, rolled out some recorded cases of drowning, Sudden and Unnatural Death, SUD, and other crimes committed in some hotels across the state.

He listed some guidelines with which they are expected to operate and urged them to adjust or else be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The hoteliers were led to the meeting by the President of the Lagos Hoteliers Association Prince Adekunle Akilo.

The association appreciated the meeting and promised unequivocally to adjust, respect the laws of Lagos State and assist in having effective policing of the state.

