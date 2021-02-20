Kwara Fire Service averts fire outbreak at Crown Hill University

Kindly Share This Story:

The Kwara Fire Service on Saturday averted a fire outbreak at the Crown Hill University, Eiyenkorin in Asa Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fire was triggered off when the bush within the institution’s premises was set on fire by unidentified persons.

The fire from the bush burning later spread close to some of the institution’s lecture rooms and other areas.

The quick response from the state fire service saved the university’s property from damage by the inferno.

Reacting, the Director of the state Fire Service, Mr John Falade, told NAN that no property was damaged by fire at the institution.

Falade, however, warned residents to desist from setting bush on fire indiscriminately to avert disasters.

The acting Bursar of the institution, Mr James Ajani, confirmed that no property of the institution was affected by the inferno following the quick response of the state fire service.

Ajani however said that the institution was yet to identify the people who set the bush within the premises on fire as at the time of filing this report. (NAN)

