Kwara APC Crisis: Governor AbdulRazaq talks tough says dissidents risk suspension

By Demola Akinyemi

Ahead of the Tuesday commencement of nationwide membership registration of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said in Ilorin on Sunday that those fanning ember of disaffection in the Kwara State chapter of the party risk being suspended.

He disclosed that the party would tomorrow (Monday) take decisive action on the dissidents, who he alleged, have been hatching series of plots from Abuja to halt the APC membership registration through,what he described as needless litigation.

AbdulRazaq said this at the 2021 empowerment programme of the Senator representing Kwara Central in the National Assembly, Dr Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, where he equipped no fewer than 225 beneficiaries with different tools.

Recall that the national leadership of the APC had ordered the nationwide registration of members and those aspiring to join the party.

Also protracted leadership crisis had dogged the party over the coming party’s registration and revalidation exercise ,among others.

The Governor,talking tough warned that the aggrieved group, who have been waging war against his administration should either retrace their steps or quit the party, adding that APC would no longer tolerate their ‘pull him down’ attitude.

“From our own end, we can assure you again that there is no cause for alarm. Our members and those interested in the party should go to their polling unit from Tuesday and register”

Oloriegbe, who commended the Governor for providing correct leadership in the state, implored APC members to always recognize him as the leader of the party, saying that he has exhibited humility and performed excellently within his short period in office.

The legislator stated that AbdulRazaq had touched every part of the 52 wards in Kwara Central positively and wondered why some people in the ruling party were alleging the Governor of sidelining them in the scheme of things.

Oloriegbe, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health, however, said the empowerment scheme was in fulfilment of his electoral promises to the people of Kwara Central Senatorial District and urged the beneficiaries to use the items presented to them judiciously.

Some of the items distributed include 90 grinding machines, 98 sewing machines, eight vulcanizer equipment, one motorcycle, nine irrigation pumping machines and five hair dressing dryers.

Vanguard News Nigeria

