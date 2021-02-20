Kudos, as students resume at PEFTI’s Ibadan campus

Kindly Share This Story:

PEFTI Film Institute has announced that the first batch of students registered at its recently-launched Ibadan campus has resumed lectures in a wide variety of courses.

According to Abiola Adenuga, Managing Director of PEFTI, “We are excited to begin the year with a fresh batch of students who are eager to learn, and make positive impact in the society.

All Covid precautions have been put in place to ensure all students and staff are safe, and comfortable. While we have resumed some classes, registration is still on-going for some other courses, but intending students are advised to hurry to visit our website, as there are limited slots available; especially with the ongoing discount on fees which makes it very affordable by all.”

The institute, located along Coca Cola/Leventis Area, Ibadan,is approved by Federal Ministry of Education to offer two-year National Diploma in Film and TV Production, Performing and Media Arts, and Music Technology; in addition to 3 and 6-month Professional Practical Training in Script-Writing, Acting and Presentation, Costume and Makeup, Digital Photography, Cinematography, Film Editing, Music, Choreography, Producing and Production Management, and Directing; as well as a wide range of skill acquisition programs.

