KEPHI: Transforming the Fashion Industry with sustainably-made, elevated basics

“We’re not just making clothes. We’re starting a movement.” This is the mission behind KEPHI, a contemporary clothing brand with a focus on quality and sustainability.

With fashion leading as one of the most polluting industries in the world, KEPHI founders were determined to take a transformative approach to the power of clothing, considering the well-being of consumers and crafters alike.

The industry is notorious for a lack of transparency, ethics, and respect for the environment. Setting a new standard, KEPHI develops every garment with intentionality, carefully considering the greater impact. By utilizing sustainably sourced materials such as recycled fabrics and organic cottons, the brand showcases care for the world around them.

KEPHI also guarantees that responsible manufacturing is conducted, ensuring living wages and safe working conditions for the hands that make their clothing. As a result, they can also guarantee the highest quality pieces.

KEPHI produces both womenswear and menswear lines that are aptly-described as “elevated basics.” With wardrobe essentials like tracksuits, t-shirts, denim, and workwear, and neutral color palettes that strike the perfect balance of trendy and timeless, KEPHI has created a brand of seamless luxury.

Still, KEPHI is on a mission to do more than simply create sustainable clothing. As the label prepares for an upcoming launch, they remain committed to their original mission to generate and promote positivity within the world. Inspired by the greek word ‘kefi’ which refers to joy, passion, and happiness, every garment is brandished with a meaningful phrase.

More than just a durable staple in the closet, KEPHI founders want every piece to empower consumers to create meaning and drive positive action in their own life and the lives of others. They hope that every wear brings with it the reminder that “we all have a role in our collective future.”

To learn more about KEPHI, or to keep an eye out for their new line launching in early February, follow along on Instagram or click here.

