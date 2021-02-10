Kebbi remains APC frontline state – Malami

Kindly Share This Story:

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has said that Kebbi remains an All Progressives Congress (APC) frontline state.

Malami, in a statement signed by Dr Jibrilu Gwandu, his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, stated this during the revalidation of his membership of the party on Tuesday in Kebbi.

The minister after his revalidation was issued a new APC membership card at Filin Mariya Polling Unit, Nasarawa, Birnin-Kebbi, Local Government of the state.

He urged party members and those planning to join to come out and partake in the ongoing exercise.

He said “The exercise requires collective efforts of all party faithful with a view to supporting one another.

“This will re-strengthen the unity among party members, enhance internal democracy and bring more meaningful development in the country.’’

Malami said the party was proud of Kebbi as the only state in the North West which surmounted voter apathy and increased number of votes cast in 2015.

He said the APC-led Federal Government had contributed immensely and remarkably in executing development projects and programmes across the country and especially in Kebbi.

“The APC-led government has come out with numerous development initiatives in Kebbi, including agricultural support interventions, road rehabilitation, small and medium scale business support programmes.

“Also, through rice production, Kebbi State is among the top states that contribute to saving the federal government about five billion naira from rice importation.

“Kebbi is not only an APC State, but the state governor appointed as the Chairman of Progressive Governors’ Forum,’’ he said.

He added that in view of the projects executed in the state by governments at all levels, people of the state would remain committed to support APC and the Federal Government.

He said the party leadership in the state would provide necessary support to ensure that several residents of the state get registered before the end of the exercise.

