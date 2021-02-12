Kalu tackles govs on insecurity

Kindly Share This Story:

By Boluwaji Obahopo

FORMER Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzo Kalu, has tasked serving governors to do more in tackling insecurity in Nigeria, stressing that they have more roles to play than the Federal Government in this regard.

The Senator who gave the challenge when he visited Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State at the Lugard House in Lokoja on Wednesday, said that rising cases of kidnapping, banditry and armed robbery across the country in recent times have become worrisome, pointing out that the governors were in the best position to effectively remedy the situation.

He praised Governor Bello’s giant strides in ensuring the security of lives and property of Kogi people since assumption of office, describing the development as worthy of emulation by his colleagues across the country.

In his words: “Kogi State is most peaceful under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello. The harmonious coexistence among the various ethnic groups in the state is worthy of emulation”

He also lauded Governor Bello’s efforts in empowering the youths and giving them the opportunity to serve in government.

“The job of a governor is most desirable in the hands of the youths because they are expected to deliver or perform better being in the active productive sector. I became the governor of Abia state at 39 and to God be the glory I made my mark in the governance”.

He, therefore, called on the people of Kogi State to continue to support Governor Bello in his exemplary leadership roles to bring the needed democracy dividends to everybody in the state.

Responding, Governor Bello expressed delight with the words of encouragement and motivation from Senator Kalu on how he is leading the state on the right path since he came on board.

Bello described Kalu as a detribalised and true Nigerian. He also appealed to him not to be tired of preaching peace and unity to all Nigerians.

On the ongoing APC Registration Membership and Validation exercise, Governor Bello disclosed that the party is making progress as no fewer than 25 million people have joined the larges party in Africa.

