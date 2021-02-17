Kagara attack, a violation of Child’s Right — UNICEF

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

The United Nations Children’s Fund, Unicef, has described the abduction of students of Government Science College in Kagara, Niger State, as abuse and violation of Child’s Rights.

The international agency went further to demand the immediate and unconditional release of the students.

While it acknowledged the efforts being made by the Nigerian government to rescue the children, Unicef stated that it was concerned about the violent attack and safety of the school children, noting children should feel safe in any environment.

In a statement made available, on Wednesday, Unicef Communication Specialist, Sam Kaalu said: “UNICEF condemns in the strongest possible terms any attack on a school and calls for the immediate and unconditional release of any children who may be missing, and their safe return to their families.

“UNICEF is deeply concerned about these reported acts of violence. Attacks on schools are a violation of children’s rights. Children should feel safe at home and at school at all times – and parents should not need to worry about the safety of their children when they send them off to school in the morning.

“We acknowledge the efforts being taken by the Government of Nigeria for the safe return of any missing children.”

