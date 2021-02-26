Kaduna APC chieftain says Speaker’s one year in office productive

Kindly Share This Story:

An All Progressives Congress chieftain in Kaduna State, Yusuf Ibrahim Garba, has described the state House of Assembly Speaker, Yusuf Zailani’s first year in office as most dynamic and productive.

Passing the remark to commemorate the end of the first one year of Zailani as Speaker, the APC Chieftain said he has exhibited uncommon but verifiable capacity for purposeful leadership.

” In this auspicious time, it’s a great honour to identify with you and reference your uncommon yet, verified capacity for clear-cut leadership to uphold the bastion of democracy in the Assembly to advance the frontiers of making Kaduna great again,” he said.

According to him, Kaduna and her inhabitants shall continue to celebrate Zailani long after he might have left the office.

“The years to come will be much better than the past one,” he said and described Zailani’s past as written in ink, his present in marble and a future to be written in gold.

“He is a legislator per excellence, very experienced, well knowledgeable in the act of parliamentary practices and procedures. His wealth of experience has rubbed off on his leadership of the House of Assembly. He has been leading well,” Garba said.

