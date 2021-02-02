Just in: Zulum sacks Borno health commissioner

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has relieved the Commissioner of Health, Dr Salihu Kwaya-Bura of his position.

The sack is contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the governor on Public Relations and Strategy, Malam Isa Gusau.

Gusau said the removal was part of measures to reposition the ministry.

”The governor has directed his Chief of Staff, Isa Marte, a Professor of pharmacology and fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Science with specialty in cancer research, to oversee the affairs of the ministry pending the appointment of a substantive commissioner.

“Zulum expresses gratitude to Kwayabura for his immense contributions to the development of Borno public health sector in nearly two years of the current administration and the years he had served under the previous administration,” Gusau said. (NAN)

