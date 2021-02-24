Just in: Gunmen attack bullion van in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

…one female passenger feared dead

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

GUNMEN, Tuesday, attacked a bullion van at Ubulu-Okiti along the Benin/Asaba expressway, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State with one lady feared dead.

The gunmen numbering about 10, Vanguard gathered came out of a bush on citing the bullion van, shooting sporadically until the bullion van and the escorts stopped.

A dependable source, who lamented that the gunmen succeeded in a robbery of the bullion van, said a female passenger of a bus was killed by a stray bullet from the gun of the armed robbers.

The source who pleaded anonymity, could not however confirm how much the gunmen made away with, adding that the robbery attack caused a serious traffic grid on the ever-busy expressway.

Lamenting that motorists, passengers and villagers closed to the scene of the robbery, scampered for safety, the source said it took a while for those who ran into the bush to come out even when the robbers were gone.

Contacted, the Acting Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO in the State Police Command, Mr Bright Edafe confirmed the bullion attack.

Edafe however said he was not aware of a female passenger was killed.

