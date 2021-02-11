Breaking News
Translate

Just in: 4000 herdsmen return to Kaduna

On 5:58 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
herdsmen 
herdsmen

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

About 4,000 herdsmen have moved into Kaduna state from the south following the quit notice order given to criminal herders by some state governments in the south.

Journalists were told that a popular grazing community in the state, Labduga community in Kachia Local Government Area, started witnessing large influx of these herdsmen and their cattle, since last week.

The  Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has confirmed this development when its official, Hussaini Abdullahi said they  had so far verified about 4, 000, even as more are still on the way to Kaduna.

“SEMA and an NGO, Early Recovery Initiative are conducting headcount of the fleeing herdsmen for possible assistance. We do not operate a conventional camp for them, they have been melting into the host community, sourcing immediate assistance from relatives and good samaritans,” he said.

READ ALSO: Covid vaccine maker AstraZeneca doubles 2020 profit

Mr. Abdullahi said most of the fleeing herders have lost their means of livelihood and needed food and non-food items urgently.

“But we have also observed that they are also suffering from psychosocial trauma and they, therefore, need psychosocial counseling. We will soon visit them and conduct a needs assessment of their situation to see where we can possibly assist them,” he said.

In a related development, the Director of Publicity, Kaduna State Chapter of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Ibrahim Bayero, has lamented over the plight of the herdsmen and described their condition as pathetic.

Bayero said they have commenced mobilisation of members to see how they could assist the returnee herders.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!